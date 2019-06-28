Turkey among cheapest countries worldwide for taxi fares

Turkey has one of the cheapest taxi fares in the world, according to research by Taxi2Airport.com, an online reservation and booking website for airports transfers worldwide.

Taxi2Airport analyzed data collated by Taxi-Calculator.com. The average taxi fare is relative to a 5-kilometer journey. Taxi2Airport focused on 5 kilometers because faced with a journey of this length, hailing a cab is often a necessity, especially if you have luggage or kids. The country with the most expensive taxi fare is Switzerland, at 22.68 euros ($26) for a 5-kilometer ride. The country with the cheapest taxi fare is Egypt, where a 5-kilometer taxi ride costs just 0.84 euros.

Turkey ranked seventh in "The Cheapest and Most Expensive Taxi Fares Worldwide" list. Those who use taxis in Turkey pay 2.24 euros for a 5-kilometer ride, according to the research. However, taxi drivers in the country are preparing to introduce new taxi fares. After the increase, taxi fares for a 5-kilometer journey are expected to be over 3 euros, according to reports yesterday. Turkey is estimated to have around 60,000 taxis in its 81 provinces, while its most populous city has nearly 18,000 taxis on its roads. According to the research, Egypt is followed closely by India (1.29 euros), Thailand (1.41 euros), Indonesia (1.68 euros), Malaysia (1.70 euros) and Mexico (1.80 euros). At the other end of the spectrum, taxi fares for a 5-kilometer journey are far more expensive in European countries, such as Sweden (9.91 euros) and France (10 euros). In Britain, you can expect to pay 10.08 euros for a 5-kilometer ride. The base fee for taxi fare in Britain is 2.96 euros

- one of the highest fees recorded.

On the other side of the world, New Zealand is next with a fare that is marginally higher than that in Britain, at 10.53 euros. Followed by more European counties, such as Austria (11.60 euros), Belgium (12.90 euros), the Netherlands (13.40 euros) and Germany (13.80 euros). However, the two most expensive countries for taking a taxi are Japan (15.64 euros) and Switzerland (22.68 euros).