New Yorker influencers promote Turkish cuisine

Turkish food products were introduced and promoted at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York. According to a statement released by the Aegean Exporters Association (EİB), Turkish food companies participated in the Summer Fancy Food Show held on June 23-25 as part of Turkey's National Participation Organization.

Three social media influencers living in New York, @eatingnyc, @nyc ve @noleftovers, promoted Turkish food products at the show after tasting them at two Turkish restaurants in the city. They tasted various delicacies such as organic olive oil, bulgur, dried fruit, nuts, and chocolate, sharing their ideas about Turkish cuisine with their followers.

The Turkish coffee tasting area, specially designed for the food show to offer Turkish coffee, Turkish delight and chocolate, drew great interest from the visitors.

Birol Celep, vice coordinating chairman of the Aegean Exporters Association, stated that they used digital channels effectively during the exhibitions.

Celep stressed that he had been participating in the New York Food Show for 20 years. "Methods in product marketing are diversifying. We promoted Turkish foods with influencers who had a large number of followers on social media," he continued. "We want to increase our exports to the U.S. from $930 million in 2018 to over $1 billion in 2019. Since the U.S. food market is dependent on imports, we will continue our projects here. The Turquality Project, which we will carry out as the EİB has been approved by the Trade Ministry. We will strengthen our position in the U.S. market with value-added food products."

Celep also added that in the coming days, Turkish delicacies would be offered on the streets of New York with the "Turkey: Discover the Potential" labeled catering vehicle.

Meanwhile, Turkish food exports to the U.S., the world's largest food exporter, reached $927 million in 2018 and the sector aims to export $2 billion in 2023.