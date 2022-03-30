Alone in Ukraine during Russian invasion

Local resident Valentina Demura, 70, reacts next to the building where her apartment, destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, is located in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 27, 2022. Valentina worked for many years at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works. After her apartment was destroyed, she started living with neighbors in their apartment, taking shelter together in the basement.
