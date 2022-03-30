Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Alone in Ukraine during Russian invasion

by Reuters Mar 30, 2022 3:32 pm +03 +03:00

A man lights a cigarette inside his damaged house, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Krasylivka outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man sleeps at a metro station that serves as a shelter from possible air raids, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 25, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Anna Yevdokinova reacts inside her damaged house, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Krasylivka outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman clears debris from a school that was damaged by shelling in Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman stands in front of a destroyed house, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Krasylivka outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman walks between residential houses that were destroyed during shelling in a settlement outside Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A local woman Hanna pets her dog in front of her damaged house, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Krasylivka outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman carries food she received from a volunteer in a neighborhood that has been largely abandoned and left without water, gas and heating after intense shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Local resident Valentina Demura, 70, reacts next to the building where her apartment, destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, is located in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 27, 2022. Valentina worked for many years at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works. After her apartment was destroyed, she started living with neighbors in their apartment, taking shelter together in the basement.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman cries as she waits for news of her relative, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Local resident and shoemaker Gennady, who didn't give his full name, transports belongings from his house destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A local resident stands next to buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Trostianets, in Sumy region, Ukraine, March 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A local resident stands next to a destroyed Russian military vehicle, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Trostianets, in Sumy region, Ukraine, March 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man is seen in a Ukrainian-controlled village, as the Russian invasion continues, after he crossed the front line from a Russian-occupied village in northern Kiev region, Ukraine, March 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A local resident walks next to buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Trostianets, in Sumy region, Ukraine, March 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man walks past a car and building damaged in a military strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Tatiana Olexandrivna, 64, cries after watering a plant inside her home located in a damaged building that was hit in a military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A local resident pushes a cart with bottles of water during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Tatiana Olexandrivna, 64, collects her belongings inside her home located in a damaged building that was hit in a military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man walks at a residential district that was damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A resident walks near a family home that was destroyed in a bombing in a northern district of Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Masha, 26, checks her mobile phone at a metro station that serves as a shelter from possible air raids, as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 25, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An elderly woman closes the door of her house at an empty street after one month into the war, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.