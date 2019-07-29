   
BUSINESS
CATEGORIES

Pfizer to buy Mylan, building generic pharmaceutical giant

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ISTANBUL
Published 29.07.2019 14:55
In this file photo taken on March 18, 2017, A sign for Pfizer pharmaceutical company is seen on a building in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (AFP Photo)
In this file photo taken on March 18, 2017, A sign for Pfizer pharmaceutical company is seen on a building in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (AFP Photo)

Pfizer is buying Mylan in an all-stock deal and combining the $10 billion generic pharmaceutical company with its own off-patent branded and generic business.

The Pfizer business, called Upjohn, makes Lipitor, Celebrex and Viagra. Mylan, based just outside of Pittsburgh, is best known for its EpiPen, an injector used to halt life-threatening allergic reactions.

Pfizer Inc. shareholders will own 57% of the combined new company and Mylan shareholders will own 43%.

The deal Monday arrives at a precarious time for big drug makers who are threatened by patent protection losses and lower-priced rivals. Both groups reportedly hope a merger will help reignite slowing sales growth.

The new company will be incorporated in Delaware and run operations in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India.

The combination is expected to close in the middle of next year.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Business India is reconsidering plans to purchase U.S. Global Hawk drones after...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS