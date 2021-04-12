Daily Sabah logo

In photos: A look into Prince Philip's lifetime

Apr 12, 2021 1:54 pm +03 +03:00

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip arrive by horse-drawn carriage in the parade ring on the third day, traditionally known as Ladies Day, of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, June, 16, 2011. Buckingham Palace said Friday Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.

(AP Photo)

Romania's King Michael, second left, with his mother, Princess Helene, enjoy a holiday at Mamaia, Romania. From left, Princess Fedora of Greece, King Michael, Princess Helene, Princess Irene of Greece, Princess Marguerite of Greece, Prince Philip of Greece and Prince Paul of Greece, Sept. 8, 1928. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s.

(AP Photo)

Prince Philip of Greece, during a naval visit to Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 29, 1945.

(AP Photo)

Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, as he was then called, center, inspects his men at the Petty Officers' Training Center at Corsham, England, July 31, 1947.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to the British throne and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, in London, England, July 10, 1947.

(AP Photo)

Princess Elizabeth and Lt. Philip Mountbatten pose for a photo in London, England, September 1947.

(AP Photo)

The Duke of Edinburgh throws a javelin during a visit to the Outward Bound Sea School, in Wales, watched by some of the boys, July 12, 1949.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence, Aug. 1951.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the Queen's coronation at Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, leave the House Of Assembly after the Queen addressed Bermuda's Colonial Parliament, in Hamilton, Bermuda, Nov. 25, 1953.

(AP Photo)

Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh feeds a colony of penguins during a visit to the Antarctic, Feb. 8, 1957.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Prince Philip is greeted by some of the students of St. Mary's College, in Cheltenham, England, as he left the playing fields of St. Paul's College, March 10, 1957.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II arrive at Royal Ascot race meeting, England, June 19, 1962.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Prince Philip shakes hands with Ringo Starr as co-Beatles from left, George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney look on, at the Empire Ballroom in London, England, March 23, 1964.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Prince Philip joins a patient's group therapy session at the National Addiction and Research Institute in London, July 8, 1969.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to young people at Nassau's Clifford Park after their arrival in Nassau, Bahamas, Oct. 15, 1977.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, smiles at her husband Prince Philip, during an audience with Pope John Paul II in his private study at the Vatican, Italy, Oct. 17, 1980.

(AP Photo)

Britain’s Prince Philip visits the remnants of the Bar-Lev line in Egypt in 1981.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Prince Phillip squints as he looks through the sight of a TOW missile launcher on at the Quantico Marine Base in Virginia, May 15, 1991.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walk outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral procession for Diana, Princess of Wales, Sept. 6, 1997.

(AP Photo)

Members of the British royal family follow the coffin of the Queen Mother en route to her funeral in Westminster Abbey in London, April 9, 2002.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Prince Philip in the House of Lords as she waits to read the Queen's Speech to lawmakers in London, May 9, 2012.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Prince Harry talks to Prince Philip as members of the Royal family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Trooping The Colour parade, in central London, June 14, 2014. Philip's grandson Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family, palace officials have said. His wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and has been advised by her doctor not to make the journey.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, leaves after attending a service of commemoration to pay tribute to members of the British armed forces past and present who served on operations in Afghanistan, at St. Paul's Cathedral, in central London, March 13, 2015.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, attends a Parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, Aug. 2, 2017.

(AP Photo)

