TAI inks deal with int'l research center

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has signed a framework agreement with a leading international research center, Royal Netherlands Aerospace Center (NLR).

The two parties will cooperate in the fields of aerospace research projects, training, modeling, simulation, testing and new manufacturing techniques, according to a statement from TAI yesterday.

"Both companies are aiming to investigate further collaboration areas with ongoing and future projects," the statement read. TAI was established in June 1973 under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry and Technology in order to reduce dependence on foreign sources in the country's defense industry. TAI is Turkey's technology center in the areas of design, development, modernization, production, integration and life cycle support processes of integrated aerospace industry systems, including fixed and rotary-wing air platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and space systems. NLR, on the other hand, is a leading international research center operating in aviation with a mission to make air transport safer, more efficient and more sustainable. The company operates in the areas of research and development (R&D), testing and evaluation for the public and private sector, both domestically and abroad.