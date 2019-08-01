Turkish Airlines launches flights to Congo

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines has added Congo's second-largest city, Pointe-Noire to its destinations, the company announced Tuesday.

The airline will initially operate three weekly flights to Pointe-Noire with a connection in Libreville as of Tuesday, it said in a statement.

With the new route, the airline now flies to 58 destinations in the African continent.

Turkish Airlines Senior Vice President Kerem Sarp said, "As Turkey's flag carrier, we have cemented our position as the airline that flies to more destinations in Africa than any other airlines."

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, currently has nearly 341 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes. It flies to over 313 destinations worldwide in 125 countries.

Last year, the company carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82%, and this year aims to reach 80 million passengers on domestic and international routes.