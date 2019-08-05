US delegation headed by commerce secretary Ross to visit Turkey in Sept. to talk trade

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Monday that a U.S. delegation headed by her counterpart Wilbur Ross is scheduled to visit Turkey in September.

Pekcan's announcement came after she held phone call with the U.S. commerce secretary.

Underlining that they had a "fruitful conversation" with Ross, Pekcan said: "During that conversation we reached a consensus about the Secretary's visit to Turkey with a delegation of business people in the first half of September."



"On the occasion of that visit, we'll be holding a series of meetings with the participation of business people from both countries and consider our sectoral studies together," Pekcan said.

Pekcan reiterated that this visit will bring two countries' business communities together, and should be seen as a concrete demonstration of Turkey's willingness to bolster relations.

"It will be an important step to boost our bilateral trade relations," she added.