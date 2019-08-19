Istanbul airports served nearly 60M passengers in 7 months

A total of 58.3 million passengers were transported from all the airports in Istanbul on 401,422 flights from January through July.

According to General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) data, 16 million passengers used Atatürk Airport, which was closed to commercial flights after the great move on April 6th of this year. This airport served 4.2 million domestic and 11.8 million international passengers in this period.

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport hosted 12.4 million domestic and 7.7 million international passengers in the first seven months. During the January-July period, 20 million passengers were accommodated at this airport.

Istanbul Airport, which started fully operating in the first week of April following the transfer of operations from Atatürk Airport, hosted 22.1 million passengers in the first seven months of the year. During this period, 5.7 million domestic and 16.5 million international passengers used the airport. The number of passengers flying to and from Istanbul airports in the January-July period was 58.3 million.

In the same period last year, the number of passengers receiving services from the airports in the megacity was 58.8 million.

In the first seven months of this year, 123,741 flights were carried out to and from Atatürk Airport on 33,988 domestic and 89,753 international lines.

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, which hosted 133,459 flights in the same period last year, saw a notable increase in flight traffic this year, with 134,210 flights, including 78,191 domestic and 56,019 international lines.

Istanbul Airport experienced a huge increase in flight traffic during the summer, with 143,471 flights in seven months, as 37,591 domestic and 105,880 international flights were carried out from this airport.

Thus, 401,422 flights were organized to and from Istanbul airports in the first seven months of this year.

Meanwhile, all airports in the city served 402,171 flights in the seven-month period of 2018.