Turkey's external assets surge to $239.4B in June

Published 23.08.2019 00:08

Turkey's external assets totaled $239.4 billion at the end of June, the country's central bank reported Thursday.

The figure was up 4.5% from the end of last year. Liabilities against non-residents were $578.2 billion, indicating a fall of 3.2% during the same period.

"The NIIP [net international investment position], defined as the difference between Turkey's external assets and liabilities, posted minus $338.8 billion at the end of June 2019, in comparison to minus $368.3 billion observed at the end of 2018," the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said.

The NIIP - which can be either positive or negative - is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector and its citizens.

The country's reserve assets climbed 3.5% to $96.3 billion, while other investments amounted to $93.4 billion, rising 5.3% from last year.

Currency and deposits of banks, one of the subitems of other investments, totaled $48.5 billion, posting an increase of 8.5% in the same period of time. "As regards to subitems under liabilities, direct investment [equity capital and other capital] at the end of June 2019 recorded $131.4 billion, indicating 8.4% decrease in comparison to the end of the last year, with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates," the bank noted.

