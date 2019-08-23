Turkey's pharmaceutical exports jump 150% in 9 years

Turkey's pharmaceutical exports surged 150% in the 2009-2018 period, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Thursday.

The country earned nearly $1.2 billion from its pharmaceutical exports last year, up from $474 million in 2009, TurkStat reported.

TurkStat data also showed that the country imported nearly $4.8 billion worth of pharmaceutical products last year. Pharmaceutical imports fell 7.6% over the last decade, according to official data. Germany was the largest exporter of pharmaceutical products to Turkey last year, accounting for 18.4% of the total.