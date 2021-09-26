La Palma volcano, migrants & sunken statues: Weekly top photos

Haitian migrants queue to receive food at a shelter in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila State, Mexico, Sept. 23, 2021. At least 50 police vehicles carrying more than a hundred agents are blocking the border crossing at the river that separates the Mexican city of Ciudad Acuña from the United States.
Lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted Sunday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Experts say the volcanic eruption and its aftermath on the Spanish island could last for up to 84 days.
Turkish airforce jets fly over Istanbul's Bosporus ahead of Teknofest, Turkey, Sept. 21, 2021.
