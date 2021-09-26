Daily Sabah logo

La Palma volcano, migrants & sunken statues: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Sep 26, 2021 12:16 pm +03 +03:00

Haitian migrants queue to receive food at a shelter in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila State, Mexico, Sept. 23, 2021. At least 50 police vehicles carrying more than a hundred agents are blocking the border crossing at the river that separates the Mexican city of Ciudad Acuña from the United States.

(AFP Photo)

Some 658 statues were sunk underwater in an art park in Turkey's Kaş, Sept. 23, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

A woman wearing clothing made from dried flowers attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, delayed from its usual spring dates because of lockdown restrictions amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, London, Britain, Sept. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A firefighter watches flame and smoke rise into the air as trees burn during the Windy Fire in the Sequoia National Forest near Johnsondale, California, U.S., Sept. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., who returned to the Mexican side of the border to avoid deportation, play soccer in a makeshift migrant camp in Braulio Fernandez Ecological Park in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Sept. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A customer wearing a protective face mask and feeding a cat is seen in silhouette at the Kopi Cat Cafe after the ease of restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Hot air balloons hover over Turkey's Afyonkarahisar, Sept. 21, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Tourists take pictures as the sun sets behind the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted Sunday, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. Experts say the volcanic eruption and its aftermath on the Spanish island could last for up to 84 days.

(AP Photo)

Lava flows approach houses as the Mount Cumbre Vieja erupts in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Sept. 19, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Models wear creations for the Sunnei Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A shopping basket is discarded next to empty shelves of the soft drinks aisle, in Sainsbury's supermarket in Harpenden, Britain, Sept. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Syrian students walking to school are seen through shattered glass in the northern city of Raqqa, Syria, Sept. 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

An artist is seen in a transparent plastic ball during the performance "Tears" by Monster Chetwynd in front of the venue of the Art Basel art fair at the Messeplatz square in Basel, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus take a selfie in the middle of a cosmos field at Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Turkish airforce jets fly over Istanbul's Bosporus ahead of Teknofest, Turkey, Sept. 21, 2021.

(AA Photo)

