Turkish natural stone exporters to take stage at Italian fair

As one of the world's leading natural stone exporters, Turkey is preparing to take part in a major fair in Italy, hoping to expand its natural stone trade volume of $2 billion.

Under the leadership of the Istanbul Mineral Exporters Association (İMİB), Turkey will attend the 2019 Marmomac Natural Stone Fair, which opens for the 54th time Sept. 25-29 in Italy.

Turkey has marble in over 650 colors and patterns with over 80 different types, as well as over 150 types of travertine, limestone and granite. İMİB Chairman Aydın Dinçer said that they are preparing to have a national presence at the fair with 50 out of the 133 Turkish brands as national participants and 83 as individual participants.

Since the 2019 Marmomac Natural Stone Fair is of great importance for introducing Turkish natural stone and showing examples of usage in design and forming new collaborations, Dinçer said that they would hold contacts for four days to boost the perception of the Turkish Stones brand.

He said that even though Italy seems to be a competitor since it is one of the major natural stone exporters in the world, it is actually an important market. "The Marmomac Natural Stone Fair is one of the most important events in the world. If seized correctly, the fair, which has been held for 54 years, can open the doors of many countries to you at the same time."

Emphasizing that they will take advantage of the fair in the best way to introduce Turkish stone to the Italian market and to brands coming from many countries and to show the richness of color and pattern of Turkish natural stone, Dinçer said: "We will hold one-on-one contacts to create new connections and to expand the scope of our existing connections. Moreover, we will present our Turkish Stones bags to all visitors at the exhibition entrance, direct them to the Turkey hall and develop our contacts through presentations."

Emphasizing that they attach great importance to the Marmomac Fair as the stone industry and association, Dinçer said: "The fact that the Marmomac Fair is one of the leading fairs in the world and is an event where design is at the forefront serves our purpose very well. With this perspective, as sector representatives, we will exhibit decorative products and machinery/equipment such as marble, granite, travertine tile, slab, curbstone and mosaic at the fair."