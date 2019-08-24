Back to school sales to generate over TL 6B

With just days left before the new school year kicks off, shopping for school supplies is expected to revive the sector, particularly tech stores and e-commerce sites, and create revenue of over TL 6 billion.

Approximately 20 million students and their parents will be heading to stores to buy books, clothes, shoes, bags and school supplies for the 2019-20 academic year.

Compared to recent years, sales of the equipment required for school this year are expected to increase by 15% to 20%, according to sector representatives.

The price of filling a backpack this year could cost parents from TL 150 up to TL 500. On the other hand, costs of books and school supplies in private schools can go up to TL 3,000.

A price of a uniform for a child who will start elementary school this year starts from TL 400, while the same figure for school goods such as bags, flasks, pencils and notebooks start from TL 250.

The cost of necessary materials to begin the school year last year amounted to some TL 465 on average, while the same figure varies between TL 650 and TL 800 this year.

Confederation of Turkish Tradesman and Craftsman (TESK) Chairman Bendevi Palandöken said the market would exceed TL 6 billion this year, corresponding to an increase of 15% to 20% compared to last year. Technology goods are particularly said to take the lead in shopping this year.

Electronic goods retailer Teknosa's General Manager Bülent Gürcan emphasized that the sales of laptops, tablets and headphones are on the rise and the smart phones will again grab the lion's share of technology expenditures.

He also pointed out that the smart watches for kids are expected to be a top-demand technology product in retail sales again.

"The sale of game-supported laptops will also revive," Gürcan added.

In parallel to the mainstreaming trend of healthy diet, the company also expects increase in the sales of food preparation appliances including blenders, toasters and mini ovens as well as juicers, coffee and tea machines. "We are also expecting a rise of 20% in the sales of vacuum cleaners and irons compared to last year."

Bülent Elçin, the commercial director of e-commerce giant Gittigidiyor, indicated that the sale of educational products had recorded an increase of 135% in September 2018 and stressed that the same trend is also expected this year.

Shoe sales are likely to soar 25% to 30%, Elçin remarked.

"The most demanded products are school supply goods, backpacks and study desks. Additionally, sneakers are also among the top sellers," he said.

Since there is little time left until the opening of the school year in the second Monday of September, people are expected to rush to e-commerce websites, he added.

"The single-time budget allocated backpacks and school supply goods hover around TL 115," Elçin said.

However, the 60% increase in the school supply goods, despite retreating currency, has received backlash from parents who have been complaining on the e-commerce websites.