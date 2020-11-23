Daily Sabah logo

Seagulls spread wings for annual migration

Nov 23, 2020 10:49 am +03 +03:00

Every year between November and April seagulls from Siberia, Mongolia, Tibet and China fly south to warmer destinations in order to avoid the freezing winter.

A view of a flock of annual migrating seagulls flying all over the area at Bangpu Recreation Center on Nov. 22, 2020 in Thailand.

(Getty Images)

The Bangpu Recreation Center is a tourist attraction located in Samut Prakan province, drawing both local and foreign tourists to admire the flocks.

The seagulls fly by people on a pier on Nov. 22, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Hundreds of the birds soar close to the humans to catch some of the treats offered to them, Nov. 22, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Bangpu Recreation Center is a favorite destination for the birds due to the wide mangrove forests surrounding the area and the tourists offering food on a regular basis.

(Getty Images)

Every year tourists flood to the spectacle to take their best shot at taking pictures of the white birds, Nov. 22, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Two seagulls soar over the lake of the center, Nov. 22, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A large crowd gathers on the pier of the center as the seagulls fly over them, Nov. 22, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Seagulls rest on the lake at the Bangpu Recreation Center, Nov. 22, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Seagulls hover over people offer food and treats to them, Nov. 22, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Tourists try to take pictures of the birds, Nov. 22, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A seagull snatches a snack from the open hand of a tourist at the Bangpu Recreation Center, Nov. 22, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Seagulls rest on poles at Bangpu Recreation Center, Thailand, Nov. 22, 2020.

(Getty Images)

A seagull flies directly toward the camera among a flock of its kind, Nov. 22, 2020.

(Getty Images)

