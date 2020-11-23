Seagulls spread wings for annual migration

Every year between November and April seagulls from Siberia, Mongolia, Tibet and China fly south to warmer destinations in order to avoid the freezing winter.
A view of a flock of annual migrating seagulls flying all over the area at Bangpu Recreation Center on Nov. 22, 2020 in Thailand.
