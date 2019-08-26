DHL Express invests 135M euros in Istanbul Airport

Germany's international logistics giant DHL Express has invested 135 million euros ($151.75 million) in Istanbul Airport and currently operates in a major facility there.

Explaining the company's investments in Turkey, DHL Express Turkey CEO Claus Lassen confirmed that DHL runs a 42,000-square-meter facility at Istanbul Airport. It also runs a second operation center at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, located on the Anatolian side of Istanbul.

Turkey is strategically located at the very center of the world, Lassen told Anadolu Agency (AA) yesterday. Given the country's location, the DHL serves its customers in the Middle East and other countries via Turkey. "Istanbul has an excellent location. It is possible to reach a great number of countries with a two or three-hour flight from Istanbul. We are close to the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa thanks to Turkey's location. If the conditions demand us to grow further in Turkey, we will expand our operations," Lassen said.

Istanbul Airport, one of Turkey's largest infrastructure investments, provides access to 41 countries within a three-hour flight time and to 66 countries with five-hour flights.

DHL Express Turkey CEO pointed out that the company has enjoyed a very good first half (H1) this year, securing double-digit growth. "Most of the expansion comes from export operations. I believe that our company will continue to grow in the second half of the year," he said. In reference to e-commerce operations, Lassen drew attention to the sustainable growth of the sector in Turkey. "E-commerce constitutes 15% of our operations. Our main activity area in e-commerce is business-to-business (B2B) operations that expand continuously. Despite the ups and downs in the Turkish economy, we are optimistic in our projections for the country," he added.

The Turkish e-commerce sector has enjoyed an upward trend in recent years. The industry, which has been operating in Turkey since 1997, went through a successful 2018. It reached a volume of TL 59.9 billion, with a 42 percent growth compared to the previous year. It has now rolled up its sleeves for further achievements this year.

DHL Express has actively engaged in the Turkish market since 1981, maintaining its position as the market leader through sustainable investments. "We have a market share of 53% in Turkey," Lassen said.

He added that the DHL Express headquarters have strong confidence in the Turkish market since the country's economy and the labor force is in good shape despite the fluctuations in the economy.