Turkey, Pakistan to boost cooperation in aviation

Turkey and Pakistan will expand cooperation in the field of aviation, Pakistan's Federal Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Wednesday after a meeting with Ankara's envoy to Islamabad, İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul.

"Today had an interesting meeting with @Mustafa_MFA. Turkey and Pakistan will increase their mutual cooperation in the aviation sector. Both sides agreed on developing strong relations in the field of aviation. Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries," tweeted Khan after his meeting with the Turkish ambassador.

In a statement, the aviation ministry said the Turkish ambassador also expressed his country's keen interest in enhancing ties with Pakistan.

According to the statement, an Air Services Agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and Turkey, signed in 1972, stipulates multiple airlines designation.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Air Blue were the designated airlines of Pakistan whereas Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines were the airlines from Turkey.

The last memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two countries in 2015. In May 2018, Pakistan agreed to buy 30 T129 Attack and Tactical Reconnaissance Helicopters (ATAK), developed by Turkey's leading defense firm Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).