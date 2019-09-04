27th WorldFood Istanbul food and drink exhibition welcomes local and global firms

The 27th rendition of WorldFood Istanbul, a food products and technologies exhibition that plans to host more than 100 foreign buyers from China, France, Germany, India, Russia, the U.K., Netherlands, and the U.S. this year, opened its doors to visitors Wednesday at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center on Istanbul's European side.

Various manufacturers and retail chains as well as brands of beverages, milk and dairy products, meat and chicken products, fresh vegetables and fruits, seafood, frozen products, sugary products and bakery products are expected to participate in the exhibition, which is organized by International Trade and Exhibitions (ITE) Turkey with the contributions of the Istanbul Grain, Pulse and Oilseed Products and Exporters Association (İHBİR).

The exhibition, hosting over 350 local exhibitors, will also showcase a wide variety of local foods, which has been in demand in line with recent consumption trends, to visitors and buyers.

Within the scope of the exhibition, there will also be various events, including conferences, presentations by participants, chef shows, competitions and tastings, bringing together high-level decision-makers and department directors from global firms, renowned chefs and technology experts from the sector.

Kemal Ülgen, ITE Group regional director, said in a statement that he believes the exhibition will enliven the country's economy, especially in the export of agricultural and food products.

He added that they hope to provide a measurable contribution to Turkey's food products exports with WorldFood Istanbul.

The exhibition will continue until Sept. 7.