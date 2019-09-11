Turkish Airlines named Five Star Global Airline for third consecutive year

Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has been named a Five Star Global Airline of 2020 by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), one of the most reliable and esteemed aviation organizations in the world.

Global travel experts met at a convention center in Los Angeles on Sept. 9 for the APEX-IFSA awards, where the APEX Official Airline Assessments were announced, THY's Press Office said.

Passengers selected the stars of 2020, scoring over 1 million flights from around 600 airlines worldwide from July 2018 to June 2019.

Using a five-star scale, airlines were rated in the categories of seat comfort, cabin service, in-flight food and beverages, in-flight entertainment, and Wi-Fi. As a result of the evaluation, THY was awarded an average of five stars for the third consecutive year.

THY Chairman and CEO İlker Aycı stated that they aimed to offer excellence to their guests at every stage of their travels, stressing that the business class cabin designs – which were renewed in the Dreamliner type aircraft – have changed with the privileged services offered both in the air and at Istanbul Airport, their groundbreaking new home in the aviation industry.

"It is a pleasure to see that this change has been awarded five stars by our passengers," Aycı said. "We would like to thank APEX and all our esteemed guests who we have flown together with for seeing and appreciating this effort and deeming us worthy of this award for the third time in a row."