Export of construction materials tops $1.3B in H1

Turkey exported construction materials worth $1.33 billion to 153 countries in the first half of the year, up from $1.28 billion in the same period last year.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, world economy giants including China, the U.S. and India came to the fore in Turkey's export of salt, sulfur, soil, stone, gypsum, lime and cement.

Compared to the January-June period last year, Turkey generated $42 million more in revenue in the export of these items. While imports declined by 13% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, exports soared by 3%.

Turkey exported construction materials to 153 countries in the first half of the year, with China taking the lead at $364.4 million, corresponding to 27% of overall exports. China was followed by the U.S. at $126.5 million, Italy at $65.1 million, India at $62.7 million and Spain at $59.7 million.

In the same period, Turkey's imports of these items fell to $217.2 million from $251.2 million last year. Morocco ranked first in imports at $32 million, followed by China at $31 million, Egypt at $16 million, Bulgaria at $15 million and Spain at $11 million.