Turkish beekeepers win world's best honey award in Canada

Turkish firm was awarded for producing the best honey in the world in an international beekeeping gathering held in Montreal, Canada for its polyflora honey.

The 46th Apimondia International Apicultural Congress brought together more than 6,000 participants from 80 countries between Sept. 8 and 12.

An award ceremony was held to wrap up the international organization on Thursday.

"Our family's beekeeping tradition dates back to more than 300 years, we work hard to produce fine quality honey," Celal Çay, the owner of Eğriçayır Bal, told Anadolu Agency after receiving the award.

Çay said the company also won a silver medal in a Kyiv congress in 2013 and a gold medal in Istanbul in 2017.