Turkish, Cuban authorities sign deal on medical device cooperation

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TİTCK) and the Cuba's Center for State Control of Medicines and Medical Devices (CECMED) to ensure access to effective and quality devices. In his written statement on the memorandum, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said they continue to increase international cooperation in the field of indigenization and nationalization, which is one of the main strategic objectives of the ministry. Stating that a new one move added to the steps taken toward achieving this goal, Koca announced that a memorandum of understanding was signed between TITCK and CECMED.

"Following my bilateral meeting with Cuban Public Health Minister, Mr. José Ángel Portal Miranda, in Geneva in May, we formed a working group between the two countries. As a result of the negotiations, a memorandum of understanding was signed between TITCK and CECMED in the fields of medicine, vaccines and medical devices. In this way, we will increase our cooperation in health and provide faster access to the products of the two countries," the health minister remarked.

The memorandum of understanding covers issues such as mutual exchange of experts, technology transfer, sharing information on cancer vaccines and clinical research, and sharing experience in the field of legislation with Cuba, which has significant experience particularly in innovative molecule development and oncology studi

es. "I believe that the agreement signed with Cuba will contribute to our relations in both health and trade, and I hope that it will be good," Koca concluded.