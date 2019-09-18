Industry, tech road map for 2023 to be unveiled today

Turkey's 2023 Industry and Technology Strategy will be announced today by the Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

Prepared by the Industry and Technology Ministry, the strategy includes the road map that Turkey will follow in industry and technology in the coming period.

Prepared in line with the National Technology Move led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, it will be announced by Varank at a meeting to be held at the MKE Industry and Technology Museum.

Aiming to increase Turkey's global competitiveness, it will include the main priorities that will ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of the National Technology Move and help to fulfill the achievement of Turkey's 2023 targets. In this context, the strategy is expected to cover various targets planned to be realized in the future from intellectual property rights to the digital transformation of industry, from regional development to research and development (R&D) studies. Besides, the document is also envisaged to feature studies on the prominent areas of the recent period, including cloud computing, cybersecurity and blockchain infrastructure.

In the strategy, which aims to strengthen Turkey's technological independence and improve value-added production in industry, the policies to ensure a breakthrough in critical technologies will also be shared with the public.