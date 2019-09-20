Tuzla show to bring together boat enthusiasts

A major boat show opens its doors in Istanbul's Tuzla Viaport Marina on Oct. 5, bringing together ultra-luxury mega yachts, motor yachts, catamarans, sailboats and speed boats for those who cannot give up comfort at sea, while economic boats will be on display for those who want to enjoy the sea on a lower budget.

Some 200 boats with lengths of up to 50 meters, totaling TL 600 million in value, will be on display at Tuzla Boat Show 2019. The Turkish Shipbuilders' Association (GİSBİR) is the main sponsor of the event.

In addition to award-winning designs, launch boats will be showcased for the first time in Turkey. Providing visitors the opportunity to test boats they like immediately at sea, the event hosted 37,000 visitors in six days in 2018. This year's nine-day fair is expected to host nearly 60,000 visitors from more than 30 countries.

Aiming to reach TL 250 million in sales this year, the event will exhibit more than 200 boats with price tags ranging from TL 60,000 to TL 25 million. The event, considered as the biggest gathering in the sector, which is growing around 20% on average every year, brings all the industry components to the same platform to prepare for the next season. In addition to testing boats, visitors will also enjoy a variety of seminars, autograph sessions, various panels and workshops. The show offers children a special event area and will organize remote-controlled boat racing and training for young sailors in the activity pool.