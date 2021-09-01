Spain's intangible heritage of glassblowing

The Spanish Government in July 2021 declared the technique of glassblowing in Spain as a Representative Manifestation of Intangible Cultural Heritage, especially highlighting production centers with more than three centuries of activity, such as the Guardiola blown glass factory in Mallorca and The Royal Glass Factory of La Granja in Segovia.
A master craftsman cuts glowing glass as he works a piece at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.
