Spain's intangible heritage of glassblowing

by French Press Agency - AFP Sep 01, 2021 3:41 pm +03 +03:00

The Spanish Government in July 2021 declared the technique of glassblowing in Spain as a Representative Manifestation of Intangible Cultural Heritage, especially highlighting production centers with more than three centuries of activity, such as the Guardiola blown glass factory in Mallorca and The Royal Glass Factory of La Granja in Segovia.

A master craftsman cuts glowing glass as he works a piece at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

Glassblowers furnace pieces of glass at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A master craftsman blows glass at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A master craftsman shapes a piece of glass at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A craftswoman blows a piece of glass while the master craftsman shapes it at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A craftswoman blows glass at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A master craftsman blows glass at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A master craftsman holds a glowing piece of glass at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A piece of glass is furnaced at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

Glassblowers work at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A master craftsman furnaces a piece of glass at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A master craftsman adds glowing glass to a piece of blow glass at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A master craftsman shapes a piece of blown glass at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A master craftsman works a piece of blown glass at the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

Blown glass pieces are displayed at the store of the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

Two women walk among glass pieces at the store of the Vidrios Guardiola glass factory in Algaida, on the island of Mallorca, Spain, Aug. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

