Turkey reaches agreement to export milk to China

Having recently received approval for exports of several products to China, Turkey has now reached an agreement to export milk to the country, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli announced yesterday.

Pakdemirli's remarks came on the sidelines of IDF World Dairy Summit, organized by the International Dairy Federation (IDF) in Istanbul.

Pointing to the world's recognition of Turkish dairy products, he said, "The recognition of Turkish dairy products is increasing day by day in the foreign market. We are currently exporting to the Middle East and aim to expand it to the Far East market. In this context, we have reached an agreement on Veterinary Health Certificate in order to export milk to China."

Indicating that 67 businesses have been registered in CIFER, China's food import system, Pakdemirli said, "Following the approval by the Chinese side, exports for low-risk dairy products will begin. I would also like to give the good news that we have signed an agreement with Iran and Uzbekistan on a health certificate for last year."

He remarked that Turkey is ranked seventh in the world and first in Europe in agricultural products, while it is ranked first in sheep and goat presence and second in cattle presence in Europe. Also, Turkey is ranked eighth in the world and third in Europe in milk production.

According to Pakdemirli, animal and animal product exports amounted to $803.5 million in the first seven months of 2019, up by 2.5% compared to the same period last year.

The minister further noted that milk and dairy product exports soared by 20% to $227.9 million in the same period.