Media, ad investments reach over TL 5B in H1

Media and advertisement investments in Turkey reached TL 5.4 billion in the first half of 2019, the Director of Deloitte Turkey Alper Günaydin announced yesterday.

Media investments totaled TL 4.33 billion while advertising investments in that period added up to TL 1.08 billion, Günaydin told a press conference in Istanbul. Television outlets took the lion's share of the investments with 48.1%, followed by digital outlets with 31%, he noted. "During the first half, the biggest decrease was seen in press investments with 30.9%," he underlined.

He added that TV investments totaled TL 2.08 billion while investments in digital channels were TL 1.34 billion. "Investments made in digital channels rose 10.8% in the first half compared to the same period last year, while TV investments dropped 7%," he highlighted.