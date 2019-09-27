Antalya exports 428 luxury yachts worldwide

Some 428 luxury yachts produced over a time period of 19 years in the Mediterranean city of Antalya have been sold all over the world, according to Antalya Free Zone Founder and Operator Inc. (ASBAŞ) General Manager Zeki Gürses.

Yachts that were manufactured in the Antalya Free Zone and had received orders from many countries, including Italy, the U.K., the U.S., Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have generated nearly $1.13 billion in income, Gürses told Anadolu Agency (AA) yesterday. Yacht manufacturing in the region began in 2000, he noted.

Of 87 companies in the region, 48 operate in the yacht sector, Gürses said, adding that yachts up to 30 meters in length were produced in the first years, while the length of yachts has risen over the years. Indicating that the current capacity is 50 meters, Gürses said that yachts up to 63 meters can be produced now.

Pointing out that the longer the yacht, the higher added value it brings, he stated that the national economy is affected by this rise in a parallel way.

Emphasizing that they have initiated efforts to expand the yacht production area in the region, Gürses said that they will be able to produce yachts of up to 90 meters and 2,000 tons once the investment is completed.

Noting that they delivered 34 luxury yachts to their owners in the first eight months of this year, Gürses continued that the total sales value of these yachts was $50.5 million. Remarking that each yacht produced has brought prestige to the region, he stated that the number of orders increases as the quality of the yachts is understood.

Confirming that a large majority of yachts produced are displayed in fairs in Dubai, Monaco and Cannes, Gürses stressed that yachts are built on order and designed according to the customer's request. "We sell yachts all over the world, including Italy, which leads the luxury yacht sector, the Netherlands, Dubai, the U.S., Spain, Russia and the U.K. A 50-meter yacht is delivered in about two years," he concluded.