Companies worldwide choose Turkish machinery

Buyers from around the world, especially in the food industry, prefer press, bottling, filling, packaging and sealing machinery made in Turkey.

Turkish manufacturers offer better quality products than the Chinese but at a lower price point than their European competitors.

They export machinery to dozens of countries, including the U.S., as well as countries in the Gulf, Europe and Asia. Selçuk Kulaklı, the project manager at Kulp Makine, said the company has been producing machinery for 38 years using domestic resources. "We export filling, labeling and sealing machinery to 53 countries in Europe, South America and the Gulf," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Kulakli said their machinery offer better quality than Chinese products and is cheaper than European ones. "Therefore, we have an advantage in exporting. Currently, we export 65% of our total production," he underlined.

Oktay Naçar, the general manager of On Mart Makine, said their company exports filling, capping and press machinery to 19 countries.

"Previously, foreign brands dominated the pastry sector but now we are in the leading position," he said. "Despite the recent economic problems 2018 and 2019 were quite good for us. We expect to do better in 2020," he added. Ulaş Kaygusuz, the manager of Karayeller Makine, said his company exports oil press machinery to 70 countries around the world. "We produce press machinery for several fruits and nuts, like hazelnuts, pistachios and almonds. Turkey has a leading position in this sector in the global arena," he highlighted.