Gaza strikes, Eid al-Fitr and protests: Top pictures of the week

The bodies of victims are seen amid rubble at the site of Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Palestine, May 16, 2021. The death toll of Israeli airstrikes on Palestinians has risen to over 140.
People take part in the Eid al-Fitr prayer amid a coronavirus lockdown outside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13, 2021.
Eid al-Fitr is a three-day festival of feasting and celebration, marking the end of the muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Flowers are left on a three-meter minke whale calf after it was put down on the banks of the River Thames in London, Britain, May 10, 2021.
Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street is repainted following the removal of the lettering for a construction project in Washington, DC, May 13, 2021.
The words "Black Lives Matter" was painted on the two block section of 16th Street last year in the wake of the George Floyd protest.
Ruqia Bakhshi, 14, one of the students who was injured in a car bomb blast outside a school receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 10, 2021.
Out of service fuel nozzles are covered in plastic on a gas pump after a gasoline supply crunch caused by the Colonial Pipeline hack, at a gas station in Waynesville, North Carolina, U.S., May 11, 2021.
Beşiktaş fans celebrate winning the Turkish Süper Lig Title in Istanbul, Turkey, May 15, 2021.
A relative sits with a patient being treated for the coronavirus in the emergency ward at the BDM Government Hospital, which is currently treating 50 coronavirus cases across three wards designated for COVID-19 patients in Kotputli, Jaipur District, Rajasthan, India, on May 15, 2021.
India's prolonged and devastating wave of COVID-19 infections has gripped cities and overwhelmed urban health resources, but it has also reached deep into rural India, where the true extent of the devastation is unknown because of the lack of widespread testing or reliable data.
