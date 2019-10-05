Local coffeehouse chain opens shop in Dubai

Turkish coffee chain Kahve Dünyası has entered Dubai after Gulf countries, the U.K., and Romania as part of its overseas expansion. The company has also turned to the U.S. and Far Eastern markets for further investment opportunities.

Stating that Kahve Dünyası added Dubai to their overseas operations, Kahve Dünyası General Manager Kaan Altınkılıç said that they launched their stores in the emirate on Oct. 2. Kaan recalled that they previously opened stores in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Romania, and the U.K.

"We have eight stores in Saudi Arabia, seven in Kuwait, one in London, two in Romania, and one in Dubai," Altınkılıç informed, stressing that they entered some countries through master franchising.

"Franchising is not an approach that determines which country we will expand. It is an effective element in our search for partners that will support our growth in the country where we make investment decisions," he continued. "There are developed countries with intense coffee and chocolate consumption.

We evaluate China and Japan in the Far East as well as Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the U.S."

Pointing out that they have 200 stores in 36 provinces, Altınkılıç said they also offer products to consumers at locations such as gas stations, totaling 550 points throughout the country.