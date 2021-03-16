Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Migrant surge at US-Mexico border

by REUTERS Mar 16, 2021 2:05 pm +03 +03:00

Asylum seeking migrants from Central America wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Asylum-seeking migrant Damaris, from Honduras, and her son Jonathan, 10, sit barefoot after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021.

The mother, who made the journey with her two children ages 10 and four, said she and her son lost their shoes after they got stuck in the mud while climbing the banks of the Rio Grande river.

(Reuters Photo)

Asylum-seeking migrant children from Central America take refuge from the rain in the back of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle as they wait to be transported after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021.

Pictured in the front row are Yoandri, 4, Michael, 5 and Yojanlee, 2, all from Honduras.

(Reuters Photo)

Asylum seeking migrant Jenessi, from Honduras, feeds her four-month-old son Alessio, as she and other migrants await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021.

The unrelated minors, both from Honduras, are Pablo, 9 and Doris, 6.

(Reuters Photo)

Doris, 6, an asylum-seeking unaccompanied minor from Honduras, awaits transport with others after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Yaretsi, a four-year-old asylum seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sits on the lap of her mother Angie while looking out from the window of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Asylum seeking migrant Dulce, 18, from Honduras, holds her son Axel, 2, as they await with other migrants for transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Zoe, 18-month-old asylum seeking migrant girl from Honduras, cries while being held by her mother Evelyn as she and other migrants await to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Asylum seeking migrant Jonathan, 6, from Honduras, sits near his father as he and other migrants await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America are separated from other migrants by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Asylum seeking migrant mothers from Central America hold their children as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Asylum seeking migrant families and unaccompanied minors from Central America take refuge in a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

