Turkish firm now exporting heating fabric

A Turkish entrepreneur is now exporting a heating fabric, developed from 100% local sources, for 20 euros (approximately $22) per square meter, said executives of the firm on Saturday. The innovative new fabric can dissipate heat with a low voltage and can be used in numerous fields, such as the automotive, health, textile and defense sectors, Ayhan Prepol, a co-founder of İltema, which makes the fabric, told Anadolu Agency (AA). The firm, which works with Turkish automotive and furniture producers, made its first export delivery to Germany. The heating fabric was used for wetsuits for the German army and won significant praise, he added.

Saying that İltema sent prototypes to Ireland and the U.K., he added: "Motorbike users tested the fabric in the U.K., while an Irish company wanted the fabric for an acoustic project." The fabric can dissipate heat at various ranges from 15 C to 300 C (59 F to 572 F), he stressed. "While our competitors can be used at a constant temperature, we can adjust the heat when we produce our fabric," he said.

Prepol also said that the company – based in the Aegean province of İzmir – is continuing its research and development (R&D) activities and hopes to reach 2 million euros in exports in 2020.