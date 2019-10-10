Taiwan sees Turkey as hub to explore Europe, Africa

Turkey could be a regional hub for Taiwan to explore other markets in Africa and Europe, said chief of Taiwan's mission in Ankara on Tuesday. Speaking at Taiwan's National Day event in the Turkish capital, Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission Representative Yaser Tai-Hsiang Cheng underlined the strengthening relations between his country and Turkey.

Taipei and Ankara enjoy cooperation in the areas of culture, science, technology, tourism and logistics, said Cheng. "The number of Turkish students applying for Taiwan Scholarship is increasing yearly. We continue to encourage the young generation to study in Taiwan," he added. Cheng went on to say that at least 100,000 Taiwanese tourists visit Turkey every year. "Taiwan also wants to welcome Turkish citizens," he said.

He also mentioned that the trade volume between Turkey and Taiwan was $2 billion in 2018. Cheng stated that Taiwan's commercial banks, security firms and fund management companies have invested around $4.5 billion in Turkey. "We are looking forward to the Turkish side to make efforts inviting Taiwanese investment," he added.

"Last year, we invested $11 billion in Turkey to explore the market in Turkey, Europe and Africa," Cheng told Anadolu Agency (AA) following the event. He underlined that Taiwan sees Turkey as "a hub to explore African and European markets."