First freight train from China to Europe to arrive in Turkey next month

The China Railway Express, the first freight train that will depart from China to Europe using the Marmaray, is scheduled to arrive on Nov. 5.

China Railway Express will start its journey in China via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. The train, which is expected to arrive in Turkey on Nov. 5, will go down in history as the first freight train to reach Europe via the Marmaray.

Details of the passage of the train were evaluated during the visit of the delegation headed by Pavel Sokolov, vice president of Kazakhstan Railways Inc. (KTZ), Turkish State Railways (TCDD) General Manager Ali İhsan Uygun and TCDD Transportation General Manager Kamuran Yazıcı. During the meeting held at the General Directorate of Turkish State Railways (TCDD), regional developments and the growing cooperation between the railways of the two countries in the field of freight transport and railways were discussed. In this context, the steps to be taken for the transit freight coming to Turkey via China and international container transportation were also addressed. During the meeting, the parties also agreed on increasing the volume of railway transportation between Kazakhstan and Turkey and to revitalize transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) Railway.