Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Riots on Solomon Islands prompt Australia to deploy peacekeepers

by agencies Nov 26, 2021 12:06 pm +03 +03:00

After days of unrest, the Australian police take control of the Solomon Islands' capital.

A building burns in Chinatown, Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Violence receded in the capital of the Solomon Islands, but the government showed no signs of attempting to address the underlying grievances that sparked two days of riots, including concerns of the country's increasing links with China.

This screengrab taken and received on Nov. 25, 2021, from a video from ZFM Radio shows parts of the Chinatown district on fire in Honiara on Solomon Islands, as rioters torched buildings in the capital in the second day of anti-government protests.

(AFP Photo/ZFM Radio/Job Rongo'au Fuoo)

Flames rise from buildings in Honiara's Chinatown, on Nov. 26, 2021, as days of rioting have seen thousands ignore a government lockdown order, torching several buildings around the Chinatown district, including commercial properties and a bank branch.

(AFP Photo)

A framegrab of a video shows burnt-out buildings in Honiara's Chinatown, Nov. 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Australian Federal Police members and their equipment are seen boarding a RAAF C-130 Hercules at Fairbairn Airbase in Canberra, Nov. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People stand amid debris in front of a burned-out building after days of unrest in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Smoke rises from burnt-out buildings in Honiara's Chinatown, Nov. 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Smoke rises from burnt-out buildings as people watch from afar in Honiara's Chinatown, Nov. 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A frame grab from video footage shows a burnt-out car in Honiara, Nov. 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Smoke from burning buildings rise from Honiara on the Solomon Islands, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People walk through the looted streets of Chinatown in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Police officers stand at a roadblock in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A frame grab from video footage shows a burnt-out truck and damaged buildings in Honiara, Nov. 26, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People walk through the looted streets of Chinatown in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

This handout photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021, and received on Nov. 25 shows a building burning next to the parliament building in Honiara on the Solomon Islands.

(AFP Photo/Charley Piringi)

Smoke rises from burning buildings during a protest in the capital of Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Debris lies on the street outside damaged shops in Chinatown, Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

