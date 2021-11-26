Riots on Solomon Islands prompt Australia to deploy peacekeepers

Violence receded in the capital of the Solomon Islands, but the government showed no signs of attempting to address the underlying grievances that sparked two days of riots, including concerns of the country's increasing links with China.

This screengrab taken and received on Nov. 25, 2021, from a video from ZFM Radio shows parts of the Chinatown district on fire in Honiara on Solomon Islands, as rioters torched buildings in the capital in the second day of anti-government protests.

(AFP Photo/ZFM Radio/Job Rongo'au Fuoo)