New program to boost qualified human resources in industry

The Industry and Technology Ministry continues to back the academy-industry cooperation it launched last year by announcing a new industrial doctorate program.

According to a ministry statement released Monday, monthly scholarships of TL 4,500 will be provided to doctoral students accepted in the program, aiming to increase qualified human resources in the industry.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said university-industry cooperation is vital for countries to become more competitive.

He noted that the program was being conducted as an integral part of Turkey's "National Technology Movement" vision, adding that the government wanted to recruit qualified academic staff in industrial sectors.

As part of the program, 75% of accepted students will be funded by Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBİTAK), while the remaining will be met by private organizations.

If doctoral students meet the criteria of academic success determined by TÜBİTAK, they will continue to work abroad for six months.

Since its launch last year, the program drew a lot of attention from universities and industrial organizations. It has so far accepted a total of 517 doctoral students.