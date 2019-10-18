   
EU leaders confirm Lagarde as next head of ECB

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
BRUSSELS
Published 18.10.2019 13:49
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, waits to greet British Prime Minister David Cameron, before a round table meeting at the IMF, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015 in Washington. (AP Photo)
France's Christine Lagarde is confirmed by EU leaders as the next head of the European Central Bank, removing the final hurdle between her and the powerful post.

She is elected to the position for a non-renewable term of eight years, EU leaders announce in a statement.

Lagarde is set to succeed the incumbent head of the Frankfurt-based financial institution Mario Draghi on Novmber 1 as the first woman in the post.

The former International Monetary Fund chief was nominated for the job as part of a top personnel package thrashed out by EU leaders in July.

