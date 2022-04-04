Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

Best of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

by agencies Apr 04, 2022 12:33 pm +03 +03:00

Angelique Kidjo poses with their Grammys for winner of the Best Global Music Album for "Mother Nature," at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Avril Lavigne presents the Grammy award for best pop duo/group performance during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Jazmine Sullivan poses with their Grammys for best R&B performance and best R&B album "Heaux Tales" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Jon Batiste performs his song "Freedom" from the album "We Are" during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Lady Gaga performs the song "Love for Sale" from her album of the same name with Tony Bennett during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Chris Stapleton poses with their Grammys for the best country album for "Starting Over," best country song for "Cold" and best country solo performance for "You Should Probably Leave" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Lady Gaga watches from the audience as Jon Batiste wins the Grammy award for album of the year for "We Are" during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Ukrainian singer Mika Newton performs with John Legend in a tribute to Ukraine during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Brandi Carlile performs the song "Right on Time" during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Ukrainian singer Mika Newton performs with John Legend in a tribute to Ukraine in front of images of a burning building during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Billie Eilish performs the song "Happier Than Ever" during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Lil Nas X performs with Jack Harlow during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

BTS perform during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Designer Donatella Versace blows a kiss toward Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion after appearing on stage with them as they prepare to present the Grammy award for Best New Artist during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

(L-R) Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak accept the award for record of the year for "Leave the Door Open" onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Stephen T. Cox, Music Educator Award recipient reacts during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Lil Nas X performs during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. singer H.E.R. poses with the award for best traditional R&B performance "Fight For You" in the press room during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

South Korean singer Jungkook performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

U.S. singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Doja Cat (L) and SZA pose with their Grammys for best pop duo group performance for "Kiss Me More" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S. singer-actor Billy Porter speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

U.S. singer Jon Batiste poses in the press room with his Grammys during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

U.S. singer/songwriter Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Colombian band Bomba Estereo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

U.S. singer Jon Batiste performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Colombian singer J Balvin performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

U.S. singer/songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Stewart Copeland (L) and Ricky Kej share a light moment while posing with their Grammys for best new age album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

H.E.R. (L) and Lenny Kravitz perform "Are you Gonna Go My Way" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, April 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Justin Bieber performs his song "Peaches" during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Japanese Breakfast's hand on detail as she poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks on-screen at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, April 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

