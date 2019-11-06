Amazon seeks to help Turkish brands find new markets internationally

Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce platform, is looking to further expand the sales network of Turkish enterprises through its global sales platform, according to Alex Ootes, vice president for growth at Amazon Europe.



Ootes' remarks came on the sidelines of the first vendor meeting of Amazon.com.tr, which is closing out its first year of operations in Turkey. The meeting on Wednesday in Istanbul brought together Amazon officials and Turkish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



Approximately 150 SMEs participated in the vendor meeting where new opportunities offered by Amazon.com.tr and ways to increase sales through e-exports were shared. SMEs were also coached on how to utilize the tools and resources to help them succeed in sales in Amazon's European marketplaces.



In his keynote speech, Ootes said Amazon supports the development of businesses of all sizes, large or small.



Amazon.com.tr began exporting products from Turkey to Europe in June, opening the door for Turkish SMEs to sell products in dozens of categories to customers in 28 countries across Europe, including the U.K. and Germany.



"In October, we paved the way to reach new customers with Amazon Logistics service, which offers advanced logistics solutions," Ootes noted.



Amazon Turkey now has a global sales service to enable their sales partners in Turkey to sell to the Americas (the United States, Canada, Mexico), the Asia-Pacific region (Japan, India, Australia, Singapore), the Middle East (specifically the United Arab Emirates) and North Africa, he said.



"Turkish SMEs will now be able to make sales in these markets as well. We aim to carry Turkish brands to the international arena," Ootes noted. The SMEs will carry out their sales with the help of Amazon's Global Selling platform that provides them with an opportunity to find new marketplaces to grow their businesses internationally.



Ootes stressed that they care greatly about the dealers in Turkey expanding their businesses, as well as their customers having a pleasant shopping experience by finding everything they are looking for on Amazon.



Also addressing the meeting, Amazon.com.tr Country Manager Richard Marriott said their goal is to become the favorite sales channel of Turkish SMEs.



"This meeting is instrumental for SMEs to grow through e-exports and increase their sales in the international arena. We aim to help Turkish SMEs grow their business with the e-exports program designed with Amazon's advanced technology, world-class logistics infrastructure and professional customer service," Marriott emphasized.



Marriott said that e-exports to Europe serve as a very significant opportunity for Turkish SMEs. "With Amazon Logistics, Amazon.com.tr customers benefit from fast delivery service. Besides, our users can access an ever-expanding range of products with the convenience of Amazon's world-class customer service," he added.