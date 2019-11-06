Erdoğan to visit Hungary to discuss bilateral cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit Hungary on Thursday to attend the fourth meeting of a bilateral strategic cooperation council, the Turkish Presidency said Wednesday.

Erdoğan will also meet his Hungarian counterpart Janos Ader on the sidelines of the Fourth Turkey-Hungary High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the presidency said in a statement.

Erdoğan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will co-chair the council meeting.

"All aspects of the relations between Turkey and Hungary will be addressed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged during the talks," the presidency said.

"Several agreements and documents aimed at further strengthening the cooperation between the two countries are planned to be signed as part of the council meeting," it added.

Turkish and Hungarian businesspeople will come together at a meeting to be attended by Erdoğan and Orban.

Erdoğan will visit the Ottoman-era tomb of Gül Baba, which he inaugurated last year after restoration in line with a protocol signed by Turkey and Hungary in 2014.

He will also visit the Ottoman Era Turkish Archery in Miniatures Exhibition organized on the grounds of the tomb by the Archers Foundation and the Gül Baba Heritage Foundation.