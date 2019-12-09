Presidential HR Office launches new services for university students

The Presidential Human Resources Office, established following the transition to presidential governance system after the June 2018 elections, has launched three new services to help university students in Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) plan their careers and support their appropriate and qualified recruitment.

According to a statement released by the authority, a "Talent Gate Platform," "Career Planning Course Syllabus," and "University Career Center Guidelines Booklet" have been put into the works to offer support to university students in planning their future careers as well as the efficient management of a number of career centers. The booklet talks in detail about the organizational structure that career centers must abide by and outlines the services that must be provided. The career planning curriculum provides information about the career services, the role of stakeholders, as well as their responsibilities and contributions.

The Talent Gate Platform, meanwhile, is an online resource by which students can create a profile and follow the latest career fairs, events and training opportunities available in their preferred field. The platform will also enable employers to announce their intern ads or recruitment events for potential employees.

The office has also sent a career planning course syllabus to universities and the course is planned to be mandatory for the freshman students. The course aims to instill an awareness of career planning in students at the early stages of their higher education, thereby maximizing the efficiency of students in progressing into their chosen sectors, equipped with prior knowledge regarding the expectations and demands of their future careers.