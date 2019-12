Turkey's benchmark stock index reached 110,000 points on Thursday, the first time since April 2018.



Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 climbed 1.98% or to 2,150 points at Thursday's close.



The top gainers of the day were Netas Telekom, Global Yatırım, Beşiktaş, Alarko GYO and Erdemir.



The index jumped after the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) cut its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points, reducing it to 12%.



The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.77 at close, down 0.6%.