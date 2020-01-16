Turkey launches carbon-free airports project

Turkey will launch a project for carbon-free airports in a bid to take measures against global warming and climate change, the country's transportation and infrastructure minister said Thursday.



The project aims for sustainable management of airports to leave a more livable world for future generations, Cahit Turhan told Anadolu Agency (AA).



"The airport-generated carbon emissions causing global warming will be calculated in line with international standards," he said. Turhan stressed that investments in renewable energy and electric vehicle usage in airports will be increased.



The project will include all airports in Turkey and the General Directorate of State Airports Authority will apply to Airport Council International, the only global trade representative of the world's airports, for the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program, the official added.



Also addressing Turkey's Zero Waste Project, led by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Turhan said recycling will be further promoted to minimize waste generation in airports.



Turhan also said deicing chemicals will be collected and removed in the winter to prevent the chemicals from leaking into the soil.