photogallery

Turkey's charming, picturesque towns

Oct 15, 2020 12:52 pm +03 +03:00

Ayvalık, Balıkesir province, western Turkey.

Ayvalık is a charming town of Balıkesir province in the Aegean region. It is estimated that the first settlers in Ayvalık, known as Kidonia, which meant quince in ancient times, were from Lesbos and Crete.

Cunda Island, Balıkesir province, western Turkey.

The island, adjacent to Balıkesir, is located in the town of Ayvalık. The history of Cunda Island dates back to ancient Greece. Bearing historical heritage in addition to its natural beauty, today the island hosts tourists from all nationalities.

Çamlıhemşin, Rize province, northern Turkey.

Çamlıhemşin region is famous for its lush green nature and grassy plateaus, the most famous of which is the Ayder Yaylası, an area known for its thermal springs and boasts plenty of accommodation options.

Akyaka, Muğla province, southwestern Turkey.

Declared an Environmental Protection Area in 1988, Akyaka has held on to its natural wonders, and the locals have worked hard to preserve their lifestyle and deeply rooted culture. In 2010, Akyaka was welcomed into the Cittaslow Network of slow cities and became a top destination for people looking for a calm and relaxing holiday.

Alaçatı, Izmir province, western Turkey.

Alaçatı is famous for its narrow old streets, local flavors, like gum mastic, and boutique hotels, serving as the crown jewel of the Aegean region.

Harran, Şanlıurfa province, southeastern Turkey.

Now-deserted Harran ruins, well-known for their distinct beehive-like mud houses, which were once a major economic, religious and education capital. Harran is believed to be the place where Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) lived with his wife and son.

Foça, Izmir province, western Turkey.

Located on the Aegean Coast in Izmir, Foça offers the perfect combination of spectacular sea vistas, history and charm.

Midyat, Mardin province, southeastern Turkey.

The ancient city of Midyat is the center of a centuries-old Hurrian town that in its long history has been ruled by various leaders and nations.

Göynük, Bolu province, northwestern Turkey.

Göynük promises an isolated and quiet holiday for peace-seekers. Surrounded by the mountains of Bolu, Göynük is an Ottoman town down to its core.

Mudurnu, Bolu province, northwestern Turkey.

Mudurnu, which is situated on the foothills of the famous mountains of the Bolu province, offers a unique window to the history of the region. Its houses are the finest examples of the traditional Ottoman architecture and the craftsmen of the town still preserve the tradition of their guild which is 700 years old.

Halfeti, Şanlıurfa province, southeastern Turkey.

Set on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, Halfeti embodies Mesopotamia’s proverbial fertility. It was founded in the ninth century B.C. and inhabited by Assyrians. Following the rule of the Roman Empire, the Sassanians, Arabs, Umayyads and Abbasids ruled the area between the sixth and eighth centuries A.D. In the 11th century, Seljuks gained control of the territory, followed by the Ottomans in the 16th century.

Taraklı, Sakarya province, northwestern Turkey.

Taraklı, which is situated inside the thick forests of Sakarya, boasts shops and houses that still reflect the architectural texture of the Ottoman era.

Mudanya, Bursa province, northwestern Turkey.

The little seaside town of Mudanya is a must-see destination thanks to its small, well-preserved historical houses.

Safranbolu, Karabük province, northern Turkey.

The City of Safranbolu is a typical Ottoman city, with classic buildings and streets, and played a key role in the caravan trade for centuries.

Urgup, Nevşehir province, central Turkey.

Urgup used to be a Greek town called Prokopi. It is located in the region of Cappadocia – a famous touristic destination offering unique natural monuments and historic sights.

Beypazarı, Ankara province, central Turkey.

In its long history Beypazarı has been home to Hittites, ancient Romans, Byzantines, Seljuk Turks and the Ottoman Empire. Nowadays its famous for iconic 350-year-old wooden Ottoman houses.

Amasra, Bartın province, northern Turkey.

Established in the 30th century B.C., Amasra once served as a center for the Roman and Byzantine civilizations and now stands as a modern testament of its rich history and timeless natural beauty.

