Turkey's charming, picturesque towns

Declared an Environmental Protection Area in 1988, Akyaka has held on to its natural wonders, and the locals have worked hard to preserve their lifestyle and deeply rooted culture. In 2010, Akyaka was welcomed into the Cittaslow Network of slow cities and became a top destination for people looking for a calm and relaxing holiday.
Mudurnu, which is situated on the foothills of the famous mountains of the Bolu province, offers a unique window to the history of the region. Its houses are the finest examples of the traditional Ottoman architecture and the craftsmen of the town still preserve the tradition of their guild which is 700 years old.
Set on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, Halfeti embodies Mesopotamia’s proverbial fertility. It was founded in the ninth century B.C. and inhabited by Assyrians. Following the rule of the Roman Empire, the Sassanians, Arabs, Umayyads and Abbasids ruled the area between the sixth and eighth centuries A.D. In the 11th century, Seljuks gained control of the territory, followed by the Ottomans in the 16th century.
