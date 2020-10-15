Turkey's charming, picturesque towns

Halfeti, Şanlıurfa province, southeastern Turkey.

Set on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, Halfeti embodies Mesopotamia’s proverbial fertility. It was founded in the ninth century B.C. and inhabited by Assyrians. Following the rule of the Roman Empire, the Sassanians, Arabs, Umayyads and Abbasids ruled the area between the sixth and eighth centuries A.D. In the 11th century, Seljuks gained control of the territory, followed by the Ottomans in the 16th century.