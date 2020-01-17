   
BUSINESS
CATEGORIES

Turkey's competition authority launches preliminary investigation on 20 banks

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 18.01.2020 00:08
Updated 18.01.2020 00:11

The Competition Authority (RK) launched a preliminary investigation on over 20 banks operating in Turkey, including domestic and national institutions over alleged violations of competition regulations, according to reports on Friday.

The RK is reportedly investigating whether the banks are violating relevant laws in the deposit, exchange and intermediary services.

The names of the banks have not been announced.

There are 53 banks in Turkey according to data published by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) as of September 2019.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Business Turkey's national Japan Credit Agency (JCR) Eurasia has determined...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS