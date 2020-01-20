Turkey to conduct mineral exploration activities in Niger

Turkey's General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA) will conduct mineral researching and exploring activities in Niger, under a recently reached agreement between the two countries.

Speaking during a signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement between Turkey and Niger in the mining areas on Monday, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said the MTA International Mining Inc. will lead the exploration activities in Koulbaga-1, Koulbaga-2 and Dares Salam-2 sites in the southwest of Niger.

Dönmez noted that Turkey has so far signed agreements with 17 African countries in the field of energy and mining.

The MTA International Mining Inc. is currently operating in Sudan, as well, and as Dönmez put it, Turkey aims to "establish a sustainable model with sincerity, mutual learning and win-win understanding by developing concrete public and private cooperation projects."

Turkey will carry out reserve exploration activities in Niger sites with its geochemistry, geophysics and drilling project, he said, adding the cooperation between the countries will further evolve in a production stage which is expected to provide employment and workforce opportunities for both countries.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Niger Mines and Industrial Development Minister Hassane Baraze Moussa said that this cooperation is a concrete indicator of the historical relations between the two countries.

Turkey will perform the searches in these fields very quickly with the technical possibilities the country possesses, Moussa said, adding that the cooperation can be further enlarged in wider regions.