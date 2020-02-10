Turkish döner brand ready to introduce fish kebab to Europe

Having completed the necessary procedures, a Turkish firm is set to introduce the fish döner kebab to Europe after obtaining required approvals for the new specialty's export to EU countries.

The firm, "Tek Balık Döner," started as a small restaurant in Istanbul, is in the final stages of mass production of its fish döner kebab in İzmir after four years of research and development (R&D).

Döner, also known as döner kebab, is one of the most internationally recognized Turkish foods in the world. Döner is a type of kebab, made of meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie. Seasoned meat stacked in the shape of an inverted cone is turned slowly on the rotisserie, next to a vertical cooking unit. The outer layer is sliced into thin shavings as it cooks.

After buying a factory in the Torbalı district of the western province of İzmir, the company started to produce its main specialties fish döner kebab and fish burger. It is now eyeing to enter the European markets after having completed the necessary procedures for export.

Tek Balık Döner's kebab is mostly made from mackerel and salmon. The fish, stored under minus 18 degrees Fahrenheit, is defrosted at 4 degrees Fahrenheit for eight hours. After being cleaned, fish bones are removed one by one with a tweezer and seasoned with the brand's special recipe.

The company's factory manager, Merve Altınsoy, said their all-natural marination eliminates the smell and brings out special flavors.

The brand is now selling the fish döner at its own chain stores and is in talks with major doner kebab chains in Europe, Altınsoy told Anadolu Agency (AA) Monday.

Saying that they have recently started to consider entering new markets, Altınsoy stressed that their main objective now is to start exporting the fish kebab. "Imports will start in a short period of time. We have received offers from Germany, Czechia, and the Netherlands."

Altınsoy added that they are expecting to have a larger share in the European market due to the higher fish consumption compared with Turkey.

"Our goal is to offer fish kebab to the whole world," she said.