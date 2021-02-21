The Mobile Digital X-Ray Device developed by Turkey's leading defense industry company ASELSAN obtained the CE marking, which indicates conformity with health, safety and environmental protection standards.

The prototype production of the device started at the end of 2020, while its mass production is expected to begin by the end of 2021, according to some reports.

This portable system is expected to be sold commercially in 2022.

As part of its efforts to decrease foreign dependency in the health care sector, ASELSAN produced several parts of the X-ray system domestically, such as the generator, collimator, detector, and cables. The device was also designed by the defense giant.

ASELSAN is also focused on producing other medical equipment such as MR machines.

The defense contractor was accepted last year to the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey's (TÜBITAK) Industrial Innovation Network Mechanism (SAYEM) program, which was established to develop a High Value-Added Product Group.

The company is now continuing the preparations for an Industry Cooperation Project tender opened by the Health Ministry for the production of five medical devices, namely magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, ultrasonography, bedside monitor and digital radiography systems.

Possible cooperation with local, global firms

ASELSAN has also started to evaluate the possibilities of cooperation with local medical device manufacturers. Last year it launched a joint project with the Istanbul-based, Metsis, to develop defibrillators (electroshock devices). The device is set to hit the market within this year. Under the scope of the cooperation with Metsis, preparatory work for manufacturing "manual defibrillator/monitor development" was also initiated.

The company plans to develop health technologies in the fields of “imaging, diagnosis and life support.” The company also aims to cooperate with domestic and international companies and research centers to develop mammography, coagulation measuring devices, glucose monitoring system, heart-lung pump and mechanical ventilator devices.