Some 60% of vehicles sold in Türkiye by 2030 are expected to be electric, the head of a mobility association said on Tuesday, evaluating the current trends and expectations in the sector.

"About 20% of the vehicles sold in Türkiye are electric. We believe that by 2030, 60% of the vehicles sold will be electric," said Murat Pınar, the president of the Association of E-Mobility Operators (EMOD).

Speaking as a guest at Anadolu Agency’s (AA) Energy Terminal Program, Pınar shared his insights on the increasing adoption of electric transportation and the future of the industry.

Emphasizing that e-mobility is not a new trend, Pınar said that this trend started with the launch of Henry Ford’s first commercial vehicle. "Electric vehicles existed even back then. So it’s not a new technology. Because fossil fuels were very efficient at the time, electric vehicles were somewhat pushed to the background," he said.

Moreover, Pınar explained that the electric vehicle (EV) boom began after 2010 due to advancements in battery technology.

He highlighted that electric vehicles bring various technologies to transportation.

"That’s why I call it a lifestyle. With electric vehicles, you now own a computer on wheels. After 2010, the story of renewable energy emerged. The real story began with sustainability," he furthered.

"One solution to the climate crisis was to reduce the carbon footprint. Fossil fuels account for 23% of the total carbon footprint. If you're part of the problem, you must also be part of the solution," he added.

Growing demand for EVs

Pointing to a notable energy import bill that Türkiye had accumulated over the last 20 years, he stressed the need to evaluate sustainability, energy efficiency and e-mobility from a different perspective.

"Recently, with the introduction of the domestic car, the number of electric vehicles in Türkiye has exceeded 220,000. E-mobility is becoming a new way of life. Türkiye has about 25 million vehicles, and 1% of them are electric. Currently, around 20% of vehicles sold in Türkiye are electric. We believe this figure will rise to 60% by 2030," he said.

Indeed, there is a positive momentum in EV sales in Türkiye, with some 13,191 units sold in April alone, according to the industry data. The sales for the period between January and April reached 42,290, which is more than double compared to last year, positioning the country as fifth in Europe, considering sales.

Pınar noted that demand for electric vehicles has reached a point where it can no longer slow down, adding that the largest markets for electric vehicles are China, Europe and the U.S.

Noting that half of the vehicles sold in China are electric, Pınar said: "What needs to be done for this to happen in Türkiye? The electric vehicle sector involves a big story that includes infrastructure, energy production, distribution and transmission. Looking at Türliye’s charging infrastructure, we expect to have 28,000 installed devices by year’s end. Compared to Europe, where there is one charging station per 14 vehicles, Türkiye has one station for every seven to eight vehicles. We believe the demand in Türkiye will grow rapidly."

At the same time, he also expressed optimism about advancements in battery technology, especially regarding range and charging time.

"There are efforts to make charging quicker. Currently, electric vehicles have a range of roughly 400 to 600 kilometers. With high-speed charging, they can be charged in about half an hour. Rare elements are used in batteries. In lab studies, ranges over 1,000 kilometers are being discussed, and the ignition point is also lower," he suggested.

"Battery technology isn’t really new. It’s been used for years, but because it’s now being moved with vehicles, we’re talking about it more. Battery technology is used across the entire business world and has very high safety standards."

He also mentioned government incentives in Europe, noting that Sweden offers a 7,500 euro ($8,520) support package for electric vehicle purchases.

"In the U.S., free highway access and left-lane privileges are provided for electric vehicles. There will be incentives in Türkiye, too," Pınar said.

"In Sweden, selling fossil-fuel vehicles will be banned after 2035. Production is already being phased out. Of course, a realistic market must be established. When setting up the charging network, it’s important to have a fair, inclusive market where things can progress smoothly. In this regard, Türkiye is doing relatively better than Europe. The local vehicle contributed to this. One of EMOD’s founding goals was to create a proper structure – ensuring charging infrastructure and contributing to Türkiye's future," he also said.

Pınar added that the number of alternative-fuel vehicles in public transportation also increases in the country.

He said that 300 electric buses are in use across Türkiye and municipalities are launching pilot projects.

"This is very important for municipalities in terms of reducing future costs," he added.